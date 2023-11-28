GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Giving Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers are doing their part to help out those in need throughout the community through its “Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch” campaign.

Partnered up with Tork, a global leader in professional hygiene, the campaign ran through the first five home games of the Packers season, where Tork pledged to donate $250 worth of hygiene products for every Packers catch.

With 116 catches through the Los Angeles Chargers game, the final result tallied $29,000 in products that will be donated to two deserving charities: Pillars and Harbor House.

Pillars is a charity that provides shelter, support, and solutions to address housing needs in Appleton. In contrast, Harbor House provides a safe space and support services to survivors of domestic abuse in northeast Wisconsin.

“Tork products play a huge role here at Lambeau Field in keeping our players, staff, and fans alike healthy by fostering positive hygiene habits,” said Craig Benzel, vice president of sales and business development for the Packers. “Good hand hygiene plays an important role in preventing illness, and we’re glad to partner with Tork to promote hygiene through donations of sustainable Tork hygiene products in our local community.”

Also, as part of the campaign, helpful hygiene awareness messaging at Lambeau Field has reminded fans of the practical, easy-to-use Tork hygiene products used throughout the stadium on gamedays and every day.

“Essity extends our gratitude to the Green Bay Packers for all the contributions they made to help create this opportunity for Pillars and Harbor House as increased hygiene standards are still as important as ever,” said Cindy Stilp, Marketing Communications Director, Essity. “We are grateful to be part of this community where we employ 900 people at our Service Excellence Center as well as our manufacturing and converting facilities in Appleton, Neenah, and Menasha.”

“We are the proud provider of Tork hygiene products to Lambeau Field, and we’re proud to support this economy and, together, do some really good work for the health of the people who call the Fox Cities their home,” concluded Stilp.