Volunteers help load trees for the Green Bay Packers’ First Down for Trees program. (Lauren Piecznyski/WFRV)

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers greeted Brown County communities on Thursday as part of the team’s annual ‘First Down for Trees’ program.

For every first down the Green Bay Packers earned in the 2022-23 season, a tree would be donated to one of 16 participating Brown County communities.

This year, the program reportedly donated 403 trees provided by Meacham Nursery and Leaves Inspired, two local tree nurseries.

Local 5 News talked with Olivia Witthun with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, who explained a little more about the history of First Down for Trees.

“This started back in 2010,” said Witthun. “The Green Bay Packers approached WPS looking for a way to reduce their carbon footprint from traveling to away games. Trees sequester carbon dioxide, so that’s why they came to us and looked to plant trees.”

In addition to sequestering carbon dioxide, the trees benefit community members by reducing stormwater and cooling homes.

Participating communities include Allouez, Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, De Pere, Green Bay, Hobart, Howard, Lawrence, Ledgeview, Morrison, Oneida, Pulaski, Scott, Suamico, Wrightstown, and additional areas in Brown County.

This is the program’s 13th year, all made possible by co-sponsors Essity and Green Bay Packaging Inc.