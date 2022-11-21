GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers continued their mission to give back to the community by signing autographs in return for monetary donations to the Salvation Army.

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell asked fans for a minimum donation of $20, which was donated to the Salvation Army to help reach its goal for 2022.

“It’s important to show that our team, our organization is behind [The Salvation Army], and it’s always good just to give back,” said Clark to Local 5 News. “I truly believe in that.”

Clark continued on to say he loves volunteering and giving back to the community as it’s something that is near and dear to him.

“Around the holidays, it’s always a great time to give back, and us doing this is definitely going to help a lot of people out,” added Clark.

Additionally, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has pledged to match each donation made during the autograph signings, which will double the amount the Salvation Army receives during the four signing events, up to $50,000.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is an important holiday tradition in the Green Bay community, as many of the organization’s programs operate only because of the money received through Red Kettle donations. All proceeds raised go toward aiding needy families, seniors, and the homeless in Green Bay.

The Packers will be back signing autographs on Monday for the next three weeks, although the Players signing for November 28 has not been announced at this time.