GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys. The win ends a five-game losing streak for the green and gold, fans leaving Lambeau Field say they are excited for the remainder of the season.



Fans say seeing the Packers win has them excited for the future.



“I think everything looks way better today than it did yesterday so hey let’s do this, go Pack go,” said Matt Colerick.

The Packers defeated the Cowboys by three points in overtime. Fans say they never doubted the home team.

“You got Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback, you’ve got a good team, a great fan base, to lose six in a row not likely so I’m not surprised that they pulled one out,” stated Joe Colerick.

The Packers trailed during the game, but fans say good chemistry is being formed on the sidelines.

“Oh, I think they’re getting better and better each week. You know getting all the people in line and doing what they are supposed to do, and it is just great,” said Phil Menning.

The Packers are now 4 and 6 on the season and fans say they are expecting a title back in Titletown

“Packers are going to the super bowl, I have no idea but I’m calling it right here,” said Logan Poch.



The Packers will face the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field for their next game.