GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Packers ‘Everywhere Pep Rally’ in New Orleans canceled due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have canceled the Packers Everywhere Pep Rally set for New Orleans on September 11 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Packers, the pep rallies set for later this season in San Francisco and Kansas City are still moving forward as scheduled at this time, though plans for all pep rallies this season are subject to change.

The Packers say they will continue to monitor the situation as each rally approaches and will comply with any local government regulations or venue rules.

Packers Everywhere, through its website packerseverywhere.com, enables Packers fans to find official Packers establishments around the world where they can watch games with fellow fans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton East looks to keep building on recent success

Appleton North ready for big test to open season

Xavier hopes young group peaks late in season

Junior golfers hit the links at Green Bay Championship

Luxemburg - Casco Football

Kewaunee Storm Football Program