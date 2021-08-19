Packers ‘Everywhere Pep Rally’ in New Orleans canceled due to surge in COVID-19 cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have canceled the Packers Everywhere Pep Rally set for New Orleans on September 11 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Packers, the pep rallies set for later this season in San Francisco and Kansas City are still moving forward as scheduled at this time, though plans for all pep rallies this season are subject to change.

The Packers say they will continue to monitor the situation as each rally approaches and will comply with any local government regulations or venue rules.

Packers Everywhere, through its website packerseverywhere.com, enables Packers fans to find official Packers establishments around the world where they can watch games with fellow fans.