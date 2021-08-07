GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Packer’s Family activities begin with “Movie at Titletown”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Packers family night is a long-standing tradition at Lambeau Field but that’s not all they have to offer this year; Titletown is hosting Friday night movies on Ariens Hill up until September 10th.

Jessica Dickhut the Events Coordinator for Titletown, said, “It’s a great way to come outdoors and spend some time with your family or whoever and watch a great outdoor movie.”

Scarlet, a moviegoer said, “Because we never saw it. We like watching movies a lot and we always watch movies on our tablets.”

Family Fest at Titletown and Family Night at Lambeau will take place before Packers practice, which fans can watch for $10.

Kandi Goltz, Manager of Game Presentation and Live Events for the Green Bay Packers, said “Family Night. Our parking lot opens at 1:30 on Saturday and there will be a lot of activities going on in the east side of the parking lot outside of the Oneida Nation Gate. There will be a lot of stuff for kids to do, face painting hair extensions.”

There will also be live music at Lambeau before the gates open at 5:30 for fans to find their seat before practice. Titletown will simultaneously host kids’ events that start at 3 pm.

“We have everything from 9 square in the air, gaga pits, face painting, misting stations, bubble stations, you name it we probably have it,” said Dickhut.

Titletown and Lambeau are hosting a variety of events to get fans of all ages excited for the 2021 packers season.

“It’s really important to get our young fans into the stadium. It’s a chance for families to enjoy it together. Our regular season tickets are sold are typically sold out,” said Goltz. “It’s really hard to just walk up and purchase a ticket. So with a ten-dollar ticket, it’s really reasonable.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

TRAINING CAMP REPORT

Ashwaubenon looks to bounce back in fall

Pulaski Red Raiders Football

Training Camp Report: Love speaks, Packers hold longest practice before Family Night

De Pere football preview

Unfinished business fueling Fond du Lac ahead of season