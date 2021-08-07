Packer’s Family activities begin with “Movie at Titletown”

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Packers family night is a long-standing tradition at Lambeau Field but that’s not all they have to offer this year; Titletown is hosting Friday night movies on Ariens Hill up until September 10th.

Jessica Dickhut the Events Coordinator for Titletown, said, “It’s a great way to come outdoors and spend some time with your family or whoever and watch a great outdoor movie.”

Scarlet, a moviegoer said, “Because we never saw it. We like watching movies a lot and we always watch movies on our tablets.”

Family Fest at Titletown and Family Night at Lambeau will take place before Packers practice, which fans can watch for $10.

Kandi Goltz, Manager of Game Presentation and Live Events for the Green Bay Packers, said “Family Night. Our parking lot opens at 1:30 on Saturday and there will be a lot of activities going on in the east side of the parking lot outside of the Oneida Nation Gate. There will be a lot of stuff for kids to do, face painting hair extensions.”

There will also be live music at Lambeau before the gates open at 5:30 for fans to find their seat before practice. Titletown will simultaneously host kids’ events that start at 3 pm.

“We have everything from 9 square in the air, gaga pits, face painting, misting stations, bubble stations, you name it we probably have it,” said Dickhut.

Titletown and Lambeau are hosting a variety of events to get fans of all ages excited for the 2021 packers season.

“It’s really important to get our young fans into the stadium. It’s a chance for families to enjoy it together. Our regular season tickets are sold are typically sold out,” said Goltz. “It’s really hard to just walk up and purchase a ticket. So with a ten-dollar ticket, it’s really reasonable.