Packers Family Night rolls on despite soggy weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Packer fans show up to Lambeau Field to watch their team in blizzards, sub-zero weather, heat, and every weather condition in between.

So, you know a little rain and even a lightning delay wasn’t going to stop fans from showing up to Lambeau in droves for Packers Family Night. This is the 20th year the Packers have hosted this event.



“Everyday is a beautiful day for football, rain or shine we’re here for the Packers,” says Packer fan Dylan Stoeger.

Tailgaters arrived early to grill, play bags, and throw around the pigskin.

“We like the Packers and we wanted to spend time with our family,” says Packers fan Oliver Cairo.

“Everybody in my family likes watching the Packers play,” says Packers fan Brady Hessenthaler.

As part of the Packers Family Night festivities, the Greater Green Bay YMCA hosted Family Fest in the Titletown District. The event included games, bounce houses, a deejay, and food.

“We’re so excited football is back and we’re so excited that our favorite player is back Mr. (Randall) Cobb (Packers wide receiver),” says Packers fan Vince Vitacco.

When it came time to file into Lambeau Field to watch the Packers practice, the weather started to get worse. A message popped up on Lambeau’s big screen telling fans to exit the field and go to the concourse because lightning was in the area.

“It is what it is you play with the cards that you’re dealt,” says Packers fan Troy Argall. “We’re just here to support the Packers and have a good time.”

The Packers were able to resume their practice after the weather improved.