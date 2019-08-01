Packers Family Night ticket sales slower than previous years

It’s been a tradition for almost 19 years now, Packers Family Night is right around the corner.

The night gives Packers fans and their families an up-close look at how the team is preparing for the upcoming season.

But this year’s ticket sales for the event have been slower than normal.

A few thousand Packers Family Night tickets went on sale the first week in July.

“Years past it’s been no problem selling tickets, this year it’s just been a little slower,” says Travis Loftus, manager of Ticket King. “Not sure if the reason is because it’s on a Friday as opposed to a Saturday, so families might have to take off a day of work which makes it a little bit tougher for out-of-towners.”

A representative from the Packers told Local 5 the last time the event was held on a Friday, which was 2012, ticket sales were slow then too and current sales are on par with the figures from seven years ago.

Non-profits like the ReStore buy 200 tickets for less than the face value and then sell them to the public, creating revenue for the organization.

Until this week they hadn’t sold as many tickets as usual.

“We only have six tickets left, but yesterday we had 90, which was almost half of what we started with,” says Carl Blomquist, the ReStore manager.

The Packers say there has been an uptick in sales this week, but secondary sellers say there’s still plenty to go around.

“Usually in the main market it’s sold out in the second weekend it goes on sale,” says Loftus. “In the secondary market it’s usually sold out the week of and we still have a good couple hundred tickets left as opposed to at this point, we’d only have 30 or 40 tickets.”

Either way both parties say as Packers Family Night draws closer they think more awareness will sell more tickets.

“We just had a lot of folks that said they didn’t realize that we had the tickets or that they were out there,” says Blomquist.

Doors for Packers Family Night open at 5:30 Friday evening, warm-ups begin at 6:30.

You can purchase tickets for the event here from Ticket King or here from Ticketmaster.