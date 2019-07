GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Still looking for Packers Family Night Tickets?

You are in luck – the Green Bay ReStore has more than 90 tickets available for purchase.

Tickets are available at the ReStore, 2965 Ramada Way, during store hours, Monday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $10 each.

On-field warm-ups for Packers Family Night start at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.