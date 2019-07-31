Packers Family Night: What you need to know

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A fun-filled day and evening is ahead for Packers Family Night Friday.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with practice officially starting at 7:30 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are available for $10 through Ticketmaster, according to the Packers. Tickets are also available for purchase at the Packers’ ticket office in person. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

Lambeau Field parking lots will open at 1:30 p.m. for the event. Parking will cost $5 with net proceeds to benefit Meijer Simply Give, which raises money for hunger-related causes. Parking will be limited, but more will be available in neighboring areas.

The Packers want to remind fans of the NFL’s stadium safety policy: no bags or purses are allowed inside Lambeau unless they are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and are no larger than 12″ by 6″ by 12″. Stadium cushions are also not allowed, however, stadium seats or stadium pads that contain no pockets or zippers and are 18″ wide or smaller are allowed. More information on the carry-in policy can be found here.

Pre-Family Night activities will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Atrium and parking lot.

The Fan Walkway from Oneida Street to the Oneida Nation Gate will open from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a variety of activities for families and kids to enjoy. The Johnsonville Tailgate Village will also open at 1:30 p.m. with food and beverages available for purchase and live music throughout the day.

Forty representatives from Make-a-Wish Wisconsin will make up the Packers Ambassador Line as the players take the field.

Other on-field activities before practice include scrimmages between four youth football teams from East River Pop Warner as well as performances by the Green Bay Elite Dance Team.

The All-Veteran Parachute Team will jump and parachute into the stadium at 7:15 p.m.

Oshkosh native Franki Moscato, 17, who participated in American Idol last season, will perform the national anthem.

Jerseys worn by the players during Family night will be given away in a random drawing.

A firework and laser light show will close out the night.

Fans are reminded they are not able to exit and re-enter during the event.

In case of inclement weather, no refunds will be issued unless all stadium activities – from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show – are canceled.