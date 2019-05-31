‘Packers Family Night’ will be August 2nd

LAMBEAU FIELD, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers have announced the date for ‘Packers Family Night’.

It will be Friday, August 2nd at 7:30 p.m. Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m.

This is the 19th year of Family Night and will feature a full practice, with gameday music and a fireworks show at the end of the night.

Tickets are $10 and will go on sale on July 2nd at 10 a.m. There is a limit of 10 tickets per person. There are also group tickets available.

The popular “Jerseys Off Our Backs” will also be taking place. Jerseys worn by the Packer players during practice will be given away in a random drawing.