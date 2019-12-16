Packers fan battling cancer wins tickets to Sunday’s game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Thousands of Packers and Bears fans made the trek to Lambeau Field Sunday morning.

Among them was Bruce Meeks, a former Bears fan.

“I changed over before my kids were born so all my children were big Packers fans,” he explained.

He made the switch from Bears to Packers fan a long time ago, but he’s only recently made the move from Illinois to Green Bay, to undergo cancer treatments at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic.

It’s a move he made after seeking a second opinion in Green Bay.

“My doctor in Illinois supported that, and we’re really lucky that it all worked out,” Meeks said.

While he’s here, he’s living out one of his lifelong dreams.

“This is a huge bucket list moment for me,” Meeks said.

He watched the game cozy up in Lambeau’s indoor seating, after predicting the Pack would win the game 24 to 16.

To Meeks, winning isn’t optional.

“Winning is everything,” he said, “and that’s what I’ve got to do. I’ve got to win this battle with pancreatic cancer.”

Meeks told Local 5 that, having discovered his cancer in Stage 1B, he likes his chances in that fight.

He’s in the fight for his life, but on Sunday, Meeks chose to focus on the Packers.

“It’s all full circle,” he said. “Things work out the way they’re supposed to.”