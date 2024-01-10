ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Larry Kittoe says the memory of getting that call from Lambeau still gets him emotional.

“He said you’ve been nominated for the Packers Hall of Fame,” Larry recalled to Local 5 News while pausing to collect himself. “I’m just so humbled.”

The lifelong Packers fan born in Petosi, Wisconsin, has spent most of his life rooting from afar, which was tough in the 70’s he was stationed at a Texas Air Force Base.

“There were some pretty talkative airmen that really liked Dallas,” Larry shared while reminiscing about one game in particular. “I wasn’t saying much at the time. I usually don’t say much, and we ended up winning by three.”

His prized possessions include a photo of when running back Aaron Jones was fined for taunting during a Dallas game. It’s on full display in a home he bought just four years ago and steps from Lambeau Field.

“I told my daughters up in Alaska when I retired, if I can find a home within walking distance to Lambeau Field, I think I’m gonna go.”

Everywhere you turn there is some Packers-themed item or decoration that catches your eye and a story attached.

On game day, Larry travels among the watch parties in one of the legendary suits.

He is proof positive that community ties can be woven together over a love of xs and os and that just to be considered for the Packers Fan Hall of Fame is reward enough.

“I’m one of 10 finalists. Wow! There are fans all over the world for this!”

This year’s 10 finalists are:

Nancy Beaulieu – Manitowoc, Wis.

Dan Bogenschuetz – Sheboygan, Wis.

Kris Burich – Colorado Springs, Colo.

Larry Kittoe – Ashwaubenon, Wis.

Angela Kuemmel – Cleveland, Ohio

Lori Mueller – Eland, Wis.

Jeff Padon – Severn, Md.

Bruce Roehsner – Menomonee Falls, Wis.

Terry Sportsman – Elgin, Ill.

Ken Stofen – Sturgeon Bay, Wis.

Fans can read the finalists’ profiles and vote online by visiting packers.com/fhof. The winner will be selected by Packers fans and the Packers’ selection committee.

The voting deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2024. Voters will be entered into a random drawing to win Packers merchandise.

The honoree’s selection will be announced in late February 2024. He or she will receive four club seats to a 2024 Packers home game, along with four pre-game sideline passes; four passes to the Packers Hall of Fame; a custom Packers jersey; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; and a one-year subscription to PackersNews.com.