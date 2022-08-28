GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend was like a dream come true for one special Green Bay Packers fan who got to see his name enshrined in the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, Jeff Yasick, alongside his family and friends, spent the day at Lambeau to check out – for the very first time- the Packers Fan Hall of Fame exhibit, to which he had recently been inducted.

And if this wasn’t cool enough, while at the exhibit, Yasick also got to dive into all the incredible displays highlighting the most iconic moments in Packers history.

Yasick was inducted as the 24th Fan Hall of Fame member earlier this year.

He tells Local 5 that he’s stoked for Packers season and can’t wait to see his favorite team doing what they do best.