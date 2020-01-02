Packers FAN Hall of Fame nominees announced, voting open until Jan. 30

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers have announced the FAN Hall of Fame nominees and voting has begun!

A total of ten finalists have been named in the search for the 22nd member of the FAN Hall of Fame.

This year’s finalists are:

Dr. Gordon Dammann – Lena, Ill.

Jeff Gasser – Coleman, Wis.

Kari Bernier – Dyersburg, Tenn.

Kathy Fermanich – New London, Wis.

Leo DeGroot – West Bend, Wis.

Carole Gutowski – Green Bay, Wis.

Bob Pinzl – Waukesha, Wis.

Mark Ames – Spruce, Mich.

Bill Hughes – Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Roger Cassem – Midlothian, Va.

Fans were asked to nominate themselves or a friend for the honor with an essay of 500 words or less as well as a photo to explain why he or she should be recognized. The nominees were then selected by the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee.

To read the finalists’ profiles and vote online, visit the Packers website.

The winner will be selected by three groups of people: Packers fans, previous FAN Hall of Fame honorees, and the Packers’ committee.

Voting ends at midnight on Jan. 31. Voters will be entered into a random drawing to win Packers merchandise.

The honoree’s selection will be announced in February. They will receive four club seats to a 2020 Packers home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, a road trip for two to a 2020 Packers away game, and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.

The honoree also will have his or her name added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.