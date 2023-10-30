GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – Packers Fans have a new way to tailgate. “Titletown Tailgater” owner Jon Jeske says the vehicle holds a special place in his heart.

“This is the new up-and-coming RV for rent in Lambeau Field, it used to be my father’s he passed away and I figured this is nothing better to do than bring it back to life,” stated Jeske.

The RV features three flat-screen TVs and multiple beds, Jeske says the tailgater will allow fans to enjoy game day in a unique way.

“Being able to bring it to the game and share with others, it is all about a community aspect giving back to the community, let people enjoy it, cook, grill out, and try to get our fans a little motivated into getting a little kick start in our season,” said Jeske.

The tailgater will be located on 741 Mike McCarthy Way at every home game.