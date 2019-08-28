Packers, fans celebrate start of the season with Welcome Back luncheon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers are celebrating the start of football season with fans at the annual Welcome Back luncheon.
Players and coaches were randomly seated with fans – who totaled almost 1000 – after being introduced.
Head Coach Matt LaFleur also uses this luncheon to give insights on the upcoming season.
The luncheon also recognizes a player with the Greater Green Bay Chamber’s Community Service Award. Blake Martinez is this year’s recipient.
Players, including Aaron Rodgers, use the event to dress up in somewhat unusual attire.
