Packers, fans celebrate start of the season with Welcome Back luncheon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers are celebrating the start of football season with fans at the annual Welcome Back luncheon.

Players and coaches were randomly seated with fans – who totaled almost 1000 – after being introduced.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur also uses this luncheon to give insights on the upcoming season.

The luncheon also recognizes a player with the Greater Green Bay Chamber’s Community Service Award. Blake Martinez is this year’s recipient.

Blake Martinez has been chosen as this year's recipient of the Greater Green Bay Chamber's Community Service Award

Players, including Aaron Rodgers, use the event to dress up in somewhat unusual attire.

Aaron Rodgers and company decided to go with a Happy Gilmore theme for this year's Packers Welcome Lunch.

Happy, Chubbs & the Caddy are ready for the #Packers Welcome Back Luncheon!



Also that orderly guy seems very nice 👨🏻 pic.twitter.com/ejVLyyvmis — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 28, 2019

