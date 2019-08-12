Packers fans celebrate the Green and Gold’s 100th birthday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers capped off their 100 seasons with a birthday celebration.

Fans came to celebrate the team’s birthday at the Lambeau Field Atrium from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 11.

Free cupcakes, provided by Festival Foods, were available to fans. There were also public screenings of the first episode of the Legacy documentary, which chronicles the first decade of the team’s history.

Packers fans explained why they decided to join the party.

“We have Rita’s parents in town from Peru and it’s their first chance to come here, and it’s our son’s first chance to see it, and what a good family event to spend with the family,” said Packers fan Sean Latimer.



“The Packers generation keeps on living, and the Packers are a great football team. It’s a great hometown,” said Packers fan Aarav Gupta.

There were also giveaways and prizes including a special commemorative gift for visitors.

Lambeau Field seed packets were given away to fans. The packets contained the same seed which grows into the grass at Lambeau Field.

The first 5,000 fans at the Atrium received seed packets for free, with one in every 50 seed packets autographed by one of the following: Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Kenny Clark, Jaire Alexander, Blake Martinez, Head Coach Matt LaFleur, General Manager Brian Gutekunst or Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

Fans who arrived later in the day or who were unable to visit, were able to purchase seed packets at the Packers Pro Shop for $5, in-store or online.

100 percent of the seed packet purchases will go towards the American Red Cross. The seed packets were assembled by ASPIRO, which provides jobs and opportunities for individuals with disabilities.