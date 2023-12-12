GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Surprising, stunning, disappointing, and ugly were some of the words used around Lambeau Field on Tuesday, one day after a tough loss on the road against the New York Giants.

Local 5 News caught up with some Packers fans to get a feeling on how the Green & Gold faithful are holding up after losing a key game in the team’s schedule.

“Disappointing is the short answer,” said Steve Doucette from Fond du Lac. “At the same time, they’re young kids and this was a trap game. We had all kinds of ways to win it and we put on a clinic on how to lose a game.”

Despite the loss, Doucette continued to tell Local 5 News that he likes Green Bay’s chances to make the playoffs, with below .500 teams to round out the remainder of the regular season schedule.

In a joint interview, Mary Ryan and Brenda Michels both spoke about being happy the team stuck around, but the turnovers need to be cleaned up.

“It’s a young team,” said Michels. “They’ve got a lot to learn, and they seem to be working together. Give them a little time, and they’ll be just fine.”

Julie Russell from Green Bay was hopeful for a runaway game, but mistake after mistake plagued the Packers, and a hostile environment in New York certainly didn’t help.

However, most of the fans that Local 5 News interviewed all shared a common thought: that the Packers will make the playoffs. Some have less confidence than others, but Russell is perhaps the most confident.

“I feel so confident that we’re going to turn it around, learn from last night’s mistakes and we’re going to just do great the rest of the season,” concluded Russell.

Green Bay finishes up the season at home against the 6-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on the road against the 1-12 Carolina Panthers, on the road against the 7-6 Minnesota Vikings, and close out the season at home against the 5-8 Chicago Bears.