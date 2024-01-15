GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It may have been unexpected, but Packers fans are elated after Sunday’s playoff win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Local 5’s Katie Amrhein caught up with fans at the Packers Pro Shop on Monday to get their thoughts about the playoff victory.

Sam Fricke from Manitowoc says, “The team came in prepared with nothing to lose, and those are the kinds of teams that you don’t want to play against.”

The Green Bay Packers entered Sunday’s game against the 2nd-seeded Dallas Cowboys as underdogs, but they quickly proved they were not to be messed with, beating the Cowboys 48-32. For fans, Quarterback Jordan Love and the defense stepping up played a big role in the win.

Loren Passehl from Green Bay says about Jordan Love, “At first, I wasn’t sure about him, but this is his first year as a starter. I was going to go easy on him. He did have a shaky start to start the season, but boy did he turn it around.”

As for the defense, Tyler Schultz of Green Bay says, “I think today no one can criticize Joe Barry very much. Big-time players make big-time plays. We saw that with Lukas Van Ness. We saw that with Rashan Gary, the secondary, and Darnell Savage. Everything was incredible.”

Now, The Green and Gold face an even bigger beast next weekend, the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers, a team that in recent years has dominated Green Bay. Despite the history, fans are feeling optimistic about the team’s chances.

Amy Fullerton from De Pere says, “Darn 49ers. Why do we have to play them again? I feel optimistic, though, because every game in the last 6-7 games, the Packers have just gotten better and better.”

“Do I think the Packers could upset them? At this level, it’s one and done. It’s a whole different mentality. It’s like March Madness in March, one and done. That’s what we’re doing,” Fricke says.

The Packers are the first 7th-seeded team to win in the playoffs. The 49ers have defeated the Packers the last four times they met in the postseason.