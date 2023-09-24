GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It would not be the Green Bay Packers home opener without tailgating.

It is week 3 and fans finally get to fully embrace the tradition for the team’s first home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Megan Lynch may be from Minneapolis, but she says she has no love for the Vikings. About the Packers tailgating experience she says, “You can just tell Wisconsin is kind, loving, and accepting.”

I guess you could say love is in the air amongst Packers fans, nor just for each other, but for their new quarterback Jordan Love.

In talking about the Packers young roster, Patrick Scanlan from Oconto says, “I think everybody is excited about a new start. The rhetoric was getting a little old with those that have seen the Packers for a long time.”

Also showing support for Love and the young team was Matt Hollenberger from Kiel. He says, “They could very well be 2-0, but they’re the youngest team in the NFL and they’re doing a great job. Jordan Love is a great quarterback. We’re rooting him on.”

It is still early on in the season, but those who bleed green and gold think the pack will make it far.

“I think we’re going to have a good season. I think we’re going to make it to the playoffs, and we’ll see what goes from there, but I think there’s magic still to come,” Lynch says.