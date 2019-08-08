Packers fans enjoying tailgating at Lambeau Field ahead of first preseason game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

While Thursday’s Packers preseason game against the Houston Texans doesn’t kick off until 7 p.m., fans were out tailgating at Lambeau Field as early as 3 p.m.

Local 5 spoke with several fans who cited the unique Lambeau Field environment as their favorite aspect of attending Packers games.

“It is a total unique experience,” said Matt Skwierawski. “I used to drive (a) tour bus when I was younger, all over to many different stadiums, and there is nothing like Lambeau Field, absolutely nothing… It’s a community, right? You walk up to anybody, they’ll offer you a brat, and ‘here’s a beer, and here’s some chips’. It’s just a fun time, regardless of what team you represent.”

Emily Radtke of Milwaukee was celebrating with family and friends while festively sporting a green and gold pair of suspenders.

“Everybody’s totally decked out in their Packers stuff,” she said. “I mean, it’s a preseason game and I don’t feel weird wearing this, that should tell you something. Just the environment here is so welcoming. Everybody’s here for it. The energy here is just so different than anywhere else… Go Pack Go!”