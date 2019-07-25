Packers fans get ready for Training Camp, line up for DreamDrive with bikes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The wait is finally over- Packers fans will finally get a first-look at the 2019 team with the start of Training Camp.

This will be the first of four straight practices for the Packers as part of the Opening Week. Players and fans will be reporting to Ray Nitschke Field shortly after 10 this morning for the first of many practices.

This year marks the Packers’ 74th Training Camp, a tradition that began in 1946 under legendary played turned head coach Curly Lambeau. The Packers will hold three practices before “Family Night” takes place at Lambeau Field on August 2.

Then, on August 4, the team will hold an open practice before welcoming the Houston Texans for two joint practices on August 5 & 6 before hosting them in a preseason opener at home on August 8.

According to the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau, Training Camp along with Packers Family Night will attract about 90,000 visitors from across the nation and as many as 20 countries. That equates to an economic total impact of about $9 million.

The Packers will have the final two open practices of training camp on August 18 & 19, leading into a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg on August 22.

The Packers “DreamDrive” bike ride, with players riding children’s bikes to-and-from practice, starting at 9:15 this morning.

You can find a full Packers 2019 Training Camp schedule online right here.