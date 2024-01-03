GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Packers Pro Shop is out with a new t-shirt commemorating Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears.

From the start, the Packers and Bears have always been a heated rivalry.

Packers Team Historian Cliff Christl says from the first game –back in the 1920s — these two teams and their fans have been at each other.

He covered the team during the years of what he calls “cheap shots and controversial plays.”

It was during the Coach Ditka and Coach Greg years when there seemed to be constant fuel for the fire. The only true response turned out to be to win games.

“There were some brutal games,” Christl recalled in an interview with Local 5 News. “A lot of cheap shots. Charles Martins slam dunking Jim McMahon to the turf. Ken Stills late hit at Lambeau (on Matt Suhey). Once Mike Holmgren and Ron Wolf came here, the Packers became a much better team. They took the rivalry seriously, and ever since then, the Packers have played smart. That’s more important than getting in cheap shots in a rivalry like this.”

Christl expects a competitive and physical game this weekend, only fitting for a legendary rivalry.

Some fans we spoke with on Wednesday before Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. kick-off on Local 5 in Green Bay say they wonder if beating the Bears means more to old-timer fans than the younger players today, who probably may not even be aware of how much fun it is for Packer nation to root against ‘DA Bears.

“I don’t love hating them,” explained Walter Kauffman of Green Bay. “I grew up with everybody hating them, so it’s embedded in me.”

Meanwhile, Terry Vertz of De Pere said he was hoping for the best. “I think we should be able to pull it off.”

While Amy Dettman of Johnson Creek, who stopped in Green Bay on the way back from visiting relatives in Michigan, said she’s never been the kind of person to boo. “I show respect to everybody, but if somebody is wearing Bears clothes, I give them so much crap!” She said with a hearty laugh.