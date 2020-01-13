Packers fans react to win against Seattle in NFC Divisional Playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The bitter cold and fresh snow didn’t slow fans down one bit from celebrating last night’s Packers win.

The victory confetti has fallen in the form of snow at Lambeau Field after the Packers sealed a victory against the Seattle Seahawks in last night’s NFC Divisional Playoff game.

Fans turned out both in a sea of green and gold as well as green and blue. Dozens were in attendance, tailgating across Titletown. With last night’s win, the Packers have secured their spot in the NFC Championship game where they’ll face the San Francisco 49ers. And fans are already thinking about next weekend’s trip to the Bay area.

“Bags are already packed,” said Scott Nackers from Green Bay. “Here we come! San Francisco- going to have a little cheese and wine there and then we’re going to have a Packer victory. We’re already singing the song! ‘California here we come!’ Whoo!”

The victory confetti has fallen in the form of snow @LambeauField! Still can’t stop thinking about last night’s #Packers #Seahawks game? I’m live outside Lambeau talking fan reaction. 🧀🏈 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/g8YfK9oyvI — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) January 13, 2020

Last night’s match up marked the first time the Packers and Seahawks met in the playoffs since 2015. Just like a lot of firsts, it was also head coach Matt LaFleur’s first game in charge during the post season.

As for Seattle, the nightmare continues- the losing streak at Lambeau Field just got a little longer, now at nine straight games. The last win for the Seahawks in Green Bay came on November 1, 1999.

Green Bay and San Francisco will meet this Sunday in the NFC Championship game. The two met earlier this season, with the 49ers coming out on top in a 37-8 win on November 24. Kick off is slated at 5:40 CST.