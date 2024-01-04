GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers fans are defending their city after some trash talk from Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

In a news conference with Chicago media, reporters asked him what he thought the atmosphere for the game on Sunday would be like.

“I know their fans are going to be loud because there’s not much to do in Green Bay except watch football,” said Fields.

That answer hasn’t sat well with many Packers fans, especially the people at Stadium View who think the bar scene in the Green Bay area can compete with any other city in the country.

“I think we’re No. 1,” said Stadium View Manager Kelly Hewitt. “If I’m speaking on behalf of everyone, I think we blow them out of the water, people here are extremely hospitable and love fun.”

Packers fans outside Lambeau Field on Thursday afternoon were also eager to point out all the fun destinations they enjoy throughout the Green Bay area.

Eleanor Kooima is a Packers fan from Lombard, Ill. She’s going to the game on Sunday with her family who are half Bears fans and half Packers fans.

She said she’s visited Green Bay enough times to know that it’s a pretty cool place.

“Green Bay is amazing,” she said. “I like Bay Beach and the Tundra Lodge water park.”

James Gallagher is also going to the Packers game on Sunday. He’s here from Florida, but he’s originally from Green Bay.

“I mean there’s ton of stuff to do,” said Gallagher. “We’re going to Door County, the whole surrounding area is gorgeous and you gotta eat cheese curds (when you’re in Green Bay).”

Over at Discover Green Bay, officials said when people take the time to experience some of the things the Green Bay area has to offer they usually leave wishing they could have stayed longer.

“The natural growth of our community has just sprung up into this wonderful destination for young adults, and families, and empty nesters,” said Discover Green Bay Vice President of Marketing and Communications Nick Meisner. “Everybody can find something to do.”

In addition to having a great time, Meisner said people who spend time in Green Bay always tell him how friendly and hospitable people are around here.

US News & World Report recently ranked Green Bay as the best place to live in the country.

At the end of the day, Packers fans said that the trash talk is just noise. All they care about right now is getting a win on Sunday on the gridiron.

“The Bears talk a lot of smack and they don’t produce a lot of results,” said Gallagher.

“The Packers are going to crush the Bears,” said Kooima.

Justin Fields is 0-5 in his career as a starter against the Packers.