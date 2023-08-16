GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers fans gathered at the Ray Nitschke Field for the joint practice with the New England Patriots. The teams play each other this Saturday in a preseason matchup, so fans were coming from all over in anticipation to see their favorite players.

One Packer fan flew all the way from Belgium, Europe, so he could experience it all first-hand.

“I follow the Packers by Streaming them in Belgium, and I follow their news with the app,” said Robben. “I would like to see Jordan Love, the new quarterback, and I am so excited!”

Another fan came from Washington state to see the practice with her husband, who is a big Packers fan. Maayra Crotty said she has been coming to these practices with him for the last three years and loves the franchise.

“We just love all of the traditions and the history of the team,” said Crotty. “From such a small town compared to all the big cities, it just makes it more special.”

Along with many more fans, Crotty said she is excited about the future and hopes for a great season.