Packers fans sound off on Rodgers situation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-It’s been an eventful last couple weeks for Packer’s quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but on Sunday he was back to doing what he does best: playing football.

“Elated just happy that we have our captain behind the gun again,” says Packers fan Brian Frank.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3. He had previously said he was immunized against the virus, but never directly addressed his vaccination status. It turned out he hadn’t been vaccinated and faced a mandatory 10-day isolation period away from the team under NFL COVID-19 protocol.

Shortly after testing positive, Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show where his comments on vaccines, COVID-19 treatments, and who he goes to for medical advice stirred up controversy.

Rodgers missed the Packers game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 7, but was able to clear NFL COVID-19 protocols and play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

All of the story lines surrounding Rodgers have elicited a mixed bag of reactions from fans.

“He is a voice to people who may be afraid to speak out so we really support Aaron,” says Packers fan Carmella Gallegos.

“We stand with Rodgers it should be your body your choice,” says Alex Neuville who is also a Packers fan.

Other fans say they still love Rodgers, but didn’t agree with how he handled the last couple of weeks.

“He should have a better understanding of the impact of what he is saying,” says Charlie Jauquet who is a Packers fan from Denver.

“It was a disappointment but everybody has their beliefs about this virus so I’m not mad, but I thought he should have handled it a little bit better,” says Phil Weber who is a Packers fan from Iowa.



Regardless of what they think about how Rodgers handled the COVID-19 situation, most Packers fans do agree that it is pretty awesome to have their MVP quarterback back in action and don’t think the events of the last couple weeks will impact how he or the Packers play the rest of the season.

In the game against the Chiefs that Rodgers missed, Jordan Love made the start. He threw for 190 yards and a touchdown and an interception apiece in a loss.

“I think in time he’ll be better but first glimpse of an actual game that isn’t preseason he didn’t play very good,” says Packers fan Brady Woyak.

Most fans Local Five News spoke with are confident that Love is going to turn out better than Justin Fields, the young quarterback for the division rival Chicago Bears.



