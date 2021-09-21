Packers fans tailgate for home opener for the first time in nearly two years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The energy outside of Lambeau Field was electric as fans gathered for the first time in nearly two years for this season’s home opener.

The fans said they are excited to support the team in person.

Sean Heesacker, a Packers fan and a tailgater said, “There is nothing like being back in Lambeau Field. The atmosphere inside the stadium is crazy and it’s something we look forward to every year.”

Brooke Welp, another tailgater, said, “It’s so much better atmosphere so much fun to be back at the stadium cheering them on here.”

Fans came out in droves for the game and with them came the grills and the tents that missed a year of action.

John Adams, a 42-year season ticket holder, said, “We look forward to this as much as the game really. It was rough not being able to come, we tailgated a little bit at home, it’s all we could do.”

And the lack of fans last year meant a lack of parking attendants, who we’re just as excited to be back as the tailgaters.

Charles Miller, a parking attendant, said, “It’s good to be back to support green bay packers and meet people and greet people with peace. Well, it was sad because it was good for us to be out here and join in.”

And some of the Packers youngest fans even made their way out to the game.

Owen Olson, a 9-year-old fan said, “I’m gonna be really excited… Go Pack Go!”

The Packers said they think having this many fans in the stands will give the team energy after having so few fans in person last year.