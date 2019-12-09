Packers fans take pride in removing snow at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The recent snow gave some fans the opportunity to not only make some money but gave them pride in helping the team at iconic Lambeau Field.

The Packers recently put out a call for shovelers to come and clear the stadium for this Sunday’s game after a recent storm dropped over six inches of snow in the area.

A facilities manager for Lambeau Field estimated that there were approximately 10 acres to clear out of the stadium bowl, which fans get cleared out within 3 ½ hours’ time. At that time, the facilities department will go through and salt each walkway and steps in preparation for the thousands that will attend upcoming games.

Over 600 people showed up and each received $12 an hour, that’s up $2 an hour from the last time they were called to help in 2017 with payment received at the end of the day.

It’s more than just money that brings fans to come help out on days like this. It’s a sense of pride to help out a team they love in an iconic field like Lambeau. One fan said he showed up, “to help out the Stadium” saying he likes to help people out.

One season ticket holder said, “I just love this place. It feels like a second home to me; to come and shovel snow at Lambeau Field…it’s great.”

It can also be a good workout for volunteers who come to help out the team. Another fan says, “It’s a work out but it’s enjoyable. Being in the frozen tundra again is a wonderful feeling.”