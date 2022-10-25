GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers do a tremendous amount within the community, and on Tuesday, the team launched yet another popular initiative.

Packers running back Aaron Jones helped kick off the Salute to Service Campaign, which is a league-wide program in conjunction with Veterans Day on November 11.

Fleet Farm, alongside the green and gold, is honoring those who serve in various ways this month with fundraising opportunities, discounts for military members and veterans, player and alums visits, and gameday features.

“We’re proud to honor members of our military and veterans this November through our Salute to Service initiative,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’re looking forward to partnering again with Fleet Farm to recognize and thank the brave men and women of our armed forces who have sacrificed so much for our country.”

At the Packers Pro Shop, fans can participate in the Salute to Service effort by purchasing a limited-edition Packers Salute to Service bandana for $10 each to raise money for the nonprofit organization Patriot K9s of Wisconsin.

The Wausau-based organization educates and trains psychiatric service dog teams to help veterans win the war against suicide, depression, and anxiety.

Another benefit for those who served is a 10% discount at the Packers Pro Shop. This is available to those currently serving and those who have served. On November 11, the discount will increase to 20%.

November 13, when Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys come to Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers will celebrate the Salute to Service campaign, as players will wear special equipment that features a camo-ribbon decal.

The game will also include a flyover featuring U.S. Navy jets and the national anthem sung by a Wisconsin veteran. In addition, fans will receive a patriotic wall flag.