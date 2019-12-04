Packers Foundation awards $1 million to 192 groups

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers Foundation awarded a record $1 million to 192 civic and charitable groups from Wisconsin in its annual distribution of grants.

A total of 22 grants, totaling $132,000, were awarded to organizations in Brown County. Additionally, 170 grants totaling $868,000 were awarded to groups across the state.

Representatives say this year’s grant cycle focused on organizations that will direct the funds toward the need areas of animal welfare, civic and community, environmental, health and wellness including drug/alcohol and domestic violence causes.

In 2020, the focus areas will be elderly, homelessness, human services, and hunger causes. For more information about the grant cycles, please visit packers.com/foundation.

Here is a full list of Brown County Recipients:

American Legion – Sullivan Wallen Post 11

Brown County Jail Ministry

Brown County Parks

Celebration Academy Of Wisconsin, Inc.

Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes, Inc.

Golden House Inc.

Green Bay 218 Club Inc

Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary Inc.

Jackie Nitschke Center Inc

Laura & Peter Mossakowski Family Dog Park, LTD

NeighborWorks Green Bay

New Community Shelter, Inc.

Oral Health Partnership, Inc.

St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center of Green Bay Inc. – Hospital Sisters

St. Vincent Hospital-Hospital Sisters-Third Order of St. Francis

The Farmory

The Giving Tree

Untitled Town

Village of Allouez

Volunteer Center of Brown County

Wequiock Children’s Center for Environmental Science

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

This year, the Foundation has awarded a total of $2.05 million to various organizations. This is reportedly a new Foundation donation record.