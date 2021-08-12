Packers Foundation awards $250k to N.E.W. Community Clinic in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The N.E.W. Community Clinic in Green Bay was awarded a $250,000 impact grant to help furnish a new facility on Thursday.

According to a release, the Packers Foundation and Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy presented the grant as a check to Kim Franzen, the CEO of N.E.W. Community Clinic, as well as several of the board of directors and clinic’s staff members at Lambeau Field.

“So it’s just a wonderful feeling to be able to know that we are a recipient of this grant and we get to pay forward to our community and meet the needs that are here,” says Franzen.

Staff says the free, charitable clinic celebrated its 50 year anniversary of providing quality, comprehensive, and compassionate health care to the underserved in the community.

At the same time, organizers say the clinic broke ground on a new facility that will allow them to serve more people on the near west side of Green Bay.

In addition to furnishing the new facility, clinic staff says the grant will also assist with the clinic’s implementation of information technology to support their programming, which includes updating phone systems to handle call volume and updating computer systems to enhance security.

Starting small, officials say the clinic has grown to include medical, dental, and mental health care. They go on to add that the clinic treats thousands of people each year and provides care for those who cannot afford health insurance and for those who do not qualify for government health programs.

“We at N.E.W. Community Clinic are grateful to the Green Bay Packers Foundation for their very generous support of our project,” says Franzen. “Their support will enable us to continue to deliver important medical care to those who are experiencing homelessness or are low income for many years to come.”

Packers Foundation organizers say more than $6.5 million has been awarded in impact grants since 2013 and more than $15.68 million distributed for charitable purposes since the foundation was established in 1986.