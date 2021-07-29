Packers foundation awards $500,000 in impact grants to Milwaukee organizations serving those in need

SEATTLE, WA – NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Green Bay Packers Foundation has awarded four $125,000 impact grants to nonprofit organizations in Milwaukee that serve those in need.

According to the Packers, the grants awarded are matching grants and will require the organizations to raise an additional $125,000 to secure the donation from the Packers Foundation.

The grant recipients include:

All-In Milwaukee- The $125,000 impact grant and matching funds will support the costs of All-In Milwaukee’s scholar and program support services.

Journey House, Inc. – The $125,000 impact grant and matching funds will support Journey House’s program THRIVE STEAM Forward (Transforming Healthy Reliable Inspired Valued Employable Interns in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).

Lad Lake – St. Rose Campus – The $125,000 impact grant and matching funds will support the creation of the Connections Center in Milwaukee. Vacant program space will be modernized, the facility will be updated to provide programming and assistance to an increased number of at-risk young youth and young adults.

St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care- The $125,000 impact grant and the matching funds will support the Gardetto Family Dental Clinic, Wisconsin’s only dental clinic designated specifically for persons with special needs.

All-In Milwaukee

Lad Lake St. Rose Campus

Journey House Inc.

St. Ann Center

“The Packers Foundation is proud to award grants to these four extraordinary nonprofit organizations,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’re pleased to have the opportunity to give back to the Milwaukee community, which has supported us since the team’s early years, and to direct funds to groups that are serving students, young people and those with special needs in Milwaukee.”