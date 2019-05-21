Packers Give Back Celebrity Bowling event to benefit Wisconsin CASA

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) If you've ever wanted to compete side by side with a member of the Green Bay Packers, now's your chance! It won't be on the gridiron, it'll be at the bowling alley.

Proceeds from this year's Packers Give Back Celebrity Bowling event will help benefit the Wisconsin CASA Association (Court Appointed Special Advocates). The event will help launch the "My Stuff, My Bag" program which aims to provide foster children throughout the state their own suitcase to carry their personal belongings. This is because CASA says that many children have to carry their things in a garbage bag when it comes time to move.

Kelly Schwartz, director of program administration for CASA, stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk about what it means to have the Packers on board to support their organization, and all the fun that's in store for the event.

It's all happening at the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5th.

Lanes are available for $1,000 and will include a team of four bowlers per lane, with each team to be joined by one Packers celebrity.

Registration for the evening begins at 6 p.m., with the bowling event and silent auction to start at 6:30. The silent auction will feature autographed Packers memorabilia, in addition to other items. Click here for more information.