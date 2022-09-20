BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Several Green Bay Packers alumni traveled to Brillion on Tuesday to host the 2022 Alumni Sporting Clays event.

Hosted at the Woodfire Triple J Wing & Clay, the function was aimed to benefit Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity by raising money for the organization.

Local 5 News caught up with former linebacker Dave Robinson to talk about the event and how important it is for Packers alumni to continue serving the community.

“These organizations need the money and some people have some that they can spare so let’s put it to good use,” said Robinson. “I’m glad to be in Green Bay and to all my Chicago Bear fans out there, we got you!”

About 27 teams got together, made up of Packers alumni and attendees to participate on Triple J Wing & Clay’s gold course.

With the money raised, Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is hoping to build several houses in the future for families in need.

“It’s our goal to build nine houses this year for our fiscal year,” said Laura Seroogy, Director of Philanthropy with Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity. “We are already on track so each of these registrations helps us to meet our goal, to help out on the costs of homes, so that way we can have our homebuyers purchase these homes at a zero percent interest low.”

Seroogy continued to tell Local 5 News that she and the organization are very thankful to have Green Bay Packers alumni come out and participate in community events.

“We have increased the number of registrations that we have,” added Seroogy. “There are 27 teams so each of those registrations goes to contribute to our home buyers so we’re so happy to have everyone out here.”

The Green Bay Packers donated several items of memorabilia including signed helmets, footballs, and other pieces of history to a silent auction. All of the money made from the auction will go toward Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

The event is part of the Green Bay Packers Give Back, the team’s all-encompassing community outreach initiative that includes the Green Bay Packers Foundation, appearances made by players, alumni, coaches, and staff, football outreach, cash and in-kind donations, Make-A-Wish visits, and community events.

The annual overall charitable impact of Packers Give Back exceeds $9 million.