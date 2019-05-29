Packers Hall of Fame offering kid sleepover parties, scout events

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Pack the pajamas and sleeping bags – the Packers Hall of Fame is now offering new options for kid’s sleepover parties.

According to the Packers, upcoming dates for scout sleepovers and a new event, the Packers Pajama Party, which is set for February 15, 2020.

The Scout Sleepover Program, for children in first through sixth grade, is available for groups with between 20 and 50 participants.

During the program, scouts receive a guided stadium tour, a scavenger hunt, snacks, a souvenir patch, certificate of completion, and a ticket for one future admission to the Hall of Fame.

The Packers say this program is available year-round on Friday and Saturday nights. Dates for fall 2019 and spring 2020 are available for booking. For information or to reserve a date, click here.

All Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and their families, are also invited to Scout Day on Saturday, November 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event includes behind-the-scenes tours of Lambeau Field that includes visiting numerous locations including the Lee Remmel Press Box, the team locker room, players’ tunnel, and the Packers Hall of Fame.

Participating Scouts will earn a Packers commemorative patch for attending Scout Day. To purchase tickets, click here.

The Packers Pajama Party, scheduled for February 15, 2020, is available for fans ages 6 to 12, along with their parent or guardian chaperone.

Those who attend will partake on a behind-the-scenes tour of Lambeau Field, a scavenger hunt in the Hall of Fame, and other activities. The evening will end with a movie and a special guest reading a bedtime story.

Guests will receive a goodie bag, dinner, snacks, and breakfast, as well as chances to win Packers memorabilia, an autographed helmet, and more.

For more information or to reserve tickets to the Pajama Party, click here.