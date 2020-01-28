Packers head groundskeeper receives national award

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are known as a winning team and that isn’t limited to just those putting on the pads.

Packers’ head groundskeepers Allen Johnson has received the Dick Ericson Award, a national award issued annually to “someone who plans and executes the sports turf management of their facility, who effectively leads their team to accomplish their goals in field maintenance, and who positively impacts the sports turf industry,” according to the Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA).

The STMA is a non-profit, professional association comprised of 2,700 men and women professionals who oversee sports fields across the world.

Johnson was named the recipient of the prestigious award for his contributions to the sports field management profession. He was the only NFL groundskeeper to receive an award as part of the Founders’ awards.