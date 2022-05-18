GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local playground is getting new equipment from the Green Bay Packers organization as part of their annual Hometown Huddle community outreach initiative.

Freedom House, a nonprofit homeless shelter in Green Bay saw former Packers offensive lineman Kevin Barry and a member of the Packers staff help out by installing new playground equipment.

“We’re really excited to offer a play space that will be safe and close to where the kids are staying for their hopefully short duration with us,” said Executive Director of Freedom House, Jennifer Schmohe.

She also says the project was approved a few years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the program from beginning construction.

“When you’re experiencing homelessness, it can be a traumatic experience for children as they might have to change schools, changing friends, and just overall change. Those are not memories that are great ones they want to recall but a play space like this is going to allow them to have some positive memories,” added Schmohe.

Kevin Barry played for the Green Bay Packers from 2002 to 2007, and was doing some heavy lifting in order to get the playground built for the kids, but was very grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s always a good to be able to get outside and have fun. As a kid, I used to go to the playground by our house all the time and just have fun. We’d be out there for hours just playing around and it’s good for kids to get out and have memories and have fun like that too,” said Barry.

The new playground will not be limited to those at Freedom House, as the park will be able to be used by other members of the community.