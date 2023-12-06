BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Spreading holiday cheer Packers football style.

Green Bay Packers players stopped by two Brown County holiday shopping sprees for kids on Tuesday evening. The first one was at the Dick’s Sporting Goods on Pilgrim Way in Green Bay.

Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and receiver Christian Watson stopped by to holiday shop with kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay. Dick’s Sporting Goods provided the kids with a $150 gift certificate to spend as they pleased throughout the store.

The players helped the kids shop, answered their questions, and even signed autographs.

On Tuesday, the Packers announced that they have named Campbell their nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. It recognizes players that have made extraordinary contributions to their community.

Over at Meijer in Howard, a similar scene unfolded Tuesday night.

Packers players Josiah Deguara, Rasheed Walker, Anthony Johnson Jr., Emanuel Wilson, and Arron Mosby joined boys and girls from Brown County’s Pals Program for a festive night at Meijer.

The Pals Program matches kids who are in child protective services with adult mentors. Program coordinators said they are always looking for volunteers. If you’re interested in being a mentor more information on how you can go about doing that can be found here.

The players ate dinner with the kids and then they went on a shopping spree. Santa was also in attendance to meet the kids.

“I knew this would be an experience that they never forget because I know I used to love doing stuff like this when I was a kid,” said Packers offensive lineman Rasheed Walker.

Walker has volunteered his time at this event in previous years as well.

“It’s always a great feeling when you can touch someone and inspire someone, put someone especially a kid in a better mood,” said Walker. “As soon as I heard about what was going on today, there was nothing else that needed to be said (to convince me to participate).”

Organizers of both events said that getting to meet and hang out with these players also shows the kids that they can be anything they want to be when they grow up if they work hard.

“I just want them to have fun and have a great experience,” said Walker.