GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers once again ‘hit the pads’ with kids from the community, and from all over the country, at the Don Hutson Center on Friday.

After a two-year hiatus, the 23rd annual Junior Power Pack Kids Clinic returned on June 4.

Families from 30 states have traveled to Green Bay to attend the event over the years to participate in drills and activities that rival a Packers practice.

Inside the Don Hutson Center, Green Bay’s indoor practice facility, the youngsters had the opportunity to participate in drills that focus on blocking, catching, throwing, speed, and agility with Packers players and alumni.

“We’re so excited to again gather in person with our Junior Power Pack members and enjoy some football fun at the Don Hutson Center,” said Packers Fan Engagement Manager, Haylee Helmle. “We’re looking forward to hosting some of our youngest, most dedicated fans from all over the country.”

All participants received a special gift, a certification of participation, and a photo with a Packers player.

The Junior Power Pack Kids Fan Club is for any child aged 5 to 14 years old. Click here for more information on how to register to become a member.