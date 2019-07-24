Packers hold 2019 Shareholders meeting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Thousands of Green Bay Packers shareholders and fans made their way to Lambeau Field Thursday for the team’s 2019 shareholders meeting.

The meeting began with an introduction from Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy, after which financial and personnel reports were delivered.

“I thought it was a good meeting,” said Scott, of Dodgeville. “They were engaging. They laid out, I think, a good plan in terms of the organization as well as the personnel, so I think we’re ready for a good year.”

Jim Matz of Stoughton told Local 5 he enjoyed the entire presentation.

“From the player introduction, talking about the draft picks, the coaching staff… that’s always interesting to me,” Matz said.

Fans also saw a video that featured interviews with new coach Matt LaFleur.

“(It) kinda gave us a better introduction of what I’ve seen before on him, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what he does with the team this year,” said Kristy Soper, of Gillett.

After the meeting’s conclusion, Packers fans seemed optimistic about the upcoming season.

“If everything gels together, we could be looking at a Super Bowl again this year,” said Larry Kuciemba.

Kuciemba, who came to Lambeau all the way from Katy, Texas, sported a “Texas Cheesehead” shirt and ten gallon hat at the meeting.

“A lot of people say they can’t do that because (of a) new coach… new players, but if you work together, like a team, like a family, you’ve got a great chance to win it all,” Kuciemba said.

“I think it’s gonna be a rebuild year,” Matz said. “But I think we’re gonna do well, I think we’re gonna do well over 50%.”

“I think we’re a playoff team,” Scott added. “We’re gonna be in there, a little better than .500, and I think we’re gonna return to the playoffs where we need to be.”

Packers fans will get a first peek at the 2019 team when training camp starts Thursday.