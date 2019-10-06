Packers hold “Spooktacular” giving families taste of Halloween

The Green Bay Packers held one of the spookiest events of the year Saturday.

The Green and Gold hosted their 17th annual Spooktacular at the Lambeau Field Atrium.

The community event featured family friendly activities, like face painting, cookie decorating and a hay bale maze.

There was also interactive entertainment like magic shows and balloon animals.

Organizers say the event showcases the Packers connecting with the community.

“The Green Bay Packers have always been deeply rooted in the community, so it’s important for us to give back to that community that has supported us for over 100 years,” says outreach coordinator for the Packers, Amanda Wery. “We like to do that through various events, especially free events that are open to the community and families.”

Representatives from the Center for Childhood Safety were also there with tips for safe trick or treating.