Packers honor Charles Woodson; fans remember his playing days at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-The Packers not only beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, they also honored one of their legends.

That player was Charles Woodson.

In a halftime ceremony, the Packers unveiled his name on the Lambeau Field facade alongside the name of other players who played for the Packers and have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Woodson also received a ring in honor of his Hall of Fame selection.

Woodson became a Hall of Famer in August. Packer fans remember his time in Green Bay fondly.

“(He was) a play maker, a guy who is always around the football,” says Packers fan Tyler Leiskau.

“All around good athlete; I think he was an awesome defensive player,” says Packers fan Todd Cornell.

Woodson made the Pro Bowl nine times and was an All-Pro three times during a career that spanned 18 years. He also was part of the Packers squad that won a Super Bowl in 2011.

Many Packers fans Local Five news spoke to prior to the game on Sunday, say they believe Woodson is the best defensive back to ever play the game.



The Raiders drafted Woodson fourth overall in 1998. He spent 11 years total in two stints with what was then the Oakland Raiders.



Packer fans think that Woodson will still be remembered more as a Packer than a Raider.



It’s been a busy couple weeks for Woodson, as he was also honored by Michigan his Alma Mater and by the Las Vegas Raiders.

