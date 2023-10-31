GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers hosted the Huddle for Heroes event Tuesday afternoon.

As an event created to bring current Packers players together with veterans, 56 veterans attended, as well as various Packers players, including Elgton Jenkins, Rasul Douglas, Kristian Welch, Shean Rhyan, Jon Runyan, Romeo Doubs, Lukas Van Ness, Aaron Jones.

Packers Running Back Aaron Jones says it’s an incredible event that gives his teammates a chance to meet with veterans and share experiences being in the military and growing up in a military household.

“The military is very big to me. That was my upbringing,” said Jones. “And I thank the Packers for supporting the military because I think the military does a lot for our country, and it shows that it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Packers Football Outreach Manager Ryan Fencl hosted the Q&A session and said events like this help bring the community closer together.

“Just being able to have the players and our men and women from our armed forces who have served our country here under one roof in a fun kind of atmosphere,” said Fencl. “We want to try to spread that appreciation to as many veterans throughout Wisconsin as we possibly can.”

Veterans and players were also given the opportunity to write letters to active-duty military members and mingle at the top golf interactive suites. The event concluded with a tour of Lambeau Field.

Aaron’s mother also came to speak to the veterans about her struggles. Jones told Local Five’s Samantha Petters that he was thankful for her courage to address them because “mental health is a very real thing.”

“My mom said it, and I guess I can attest to it,” said Jones. “You go to war, and they don’t come back the same, and you know, who can come back the same from that, but that’s why you have support here; you have people who love you, who are here to help you.”

The Huddle for Heroes event was part of the larger Salute to Service initiative hosted by the Packers and Fleet Farm, which aimed to honor and show appreciation to veterans and members of the military.

The Packers are planning to host a three-day kickoff event starting November 1st and ending November 3rd. The Mark Divine Courage Foundation’s Veteran Integration Program will provide specialized training and support for veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress.