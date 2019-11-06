Packers honor veterans at first-ever Huddle for Heroes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers honored veterans Tuesday with the first-ever “Huddle for Heroes.”

As part of the organization’s Salute to Service efforts, Packers players participated in various activities with over 50 military veterans, including playing the interactive games offered at The Turn at Titletown.

“This is just one small way that the Packers can show their appreciation for our military veterans. Obviously next week is Veteran’s Day on Monday and the whole month of November is Salute to Service Month so this is one small way we can give back and provide a nice afternoon of military appreciation for those heroes,” says Ryan Fencl, Packers Football Outreach Specialist.

The event was followed by a Lambeau Field Stadium tour for the veterans.