GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The American Red Cross teamed up with the Green Bay Packers for a community blood drive at Lambeau Field on Tuesday.

May is Trauma Awareness Month and the Red Cross is asking those eligible to donate blood should do so to ensure a surplus supply of blood available for patient emergencies. According to the National Trauma Institute, each year, traumas account for 41 million emergency department visits and 2.3 million hospital admissions across the nation.

“Many people don’t understand the importance of having blood on the shelves, especially when the unexpected happens,” said Steve Hansen, Executive Director for the Northeast Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross. “You never know when you or a loved one will be the one in need. I encourage anyone who is able to donate to take an hour out of their day and give back.”

All those who participated in the blood drive at Lambeau Field’s Johnsonville Tailgate Village were able to enter into a raffle for a chance to win great prizes from the Packers. Donors also received a free giveaway item and with Mother’s Day coming up, all mothers received a single flower from Flowerama.

“We are taking walk-ins so if there is anybody out there interested in donating. You know, it’s kind of a dark and dreary day, there’s nothing better than being inside and helping us save lives,” added Hansen.

The blood drive is open until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night.