Packers host community blood drive with American Red Cross Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Saving lives by giving life.

That's the message as dozens flock to Lambeau Field to donate blood. It's part of the annual Green Bay Packers' Give Back Community Blood Drive.

"We're really trying to get the message out there that it's the blood on the shelves that help save lives," says Laura McGuire with the American Red Cross. "We are entering the summer months and we always see a decline in blood inventory in the summer months."

According to the American Red Cross, a person involved in a car accident may need as many as 100 units of blood. Each donation, or unit, of blood contains a little more than one liter.

"It's kind of neat that we have an inventory management system that allows the blood to stay local, but certain blood types might be rarer than others and we are able to ship them across the country," says McGuire.

A few things to keep in mind if you'd like to donate, have a blood donor card or driver's license present. You must be at least 17-years-old and be in generally good health. Another helpful tip- arrive on a full stomach.

"It's really not that bad," says Andrew Brockman from Vaders. "I mean, you just kind of sit here for a little while and you get food after. Unless you're afraid of needles I could see that but, like I say, it's for a good cause."

"The gratification you get walking away knowing that you helped save a life is just phenomenal," said McGuire. "Blood cannot be manufactured, the only way you can get blood is through one another."

If that isn't much of an incentive for you, donors can also enter their name into a raffle for a chance to win some Packers prizes. The blood drives runs until 7 p.m.