Packers host first-ever ‘give back’ game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-On Saturday, members of Big Brothers Big Sisters had the opportunity to take in the Green Bay Packers preseason contest against the Houston Texas as part of the Packers new ‘Give Back’ Game.

In some cases, the adults were more excited than the kids to be at Lambeau.

“It was like winning tickets to Disney World for me,” says Nimrod Allen whose son is part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program. “I was pretty shocked and amazed.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs kids called “littles” with adult mentors they call “bigs.”

Allen’s son’s “big” had to return to college, so his dad is filling in and got to go to the game Saturday night.

These two join a group of about 1000 “bigs” and “littles” from all over the state for the Packers first-ever ‘Give Back Game.”

“I think one of the major reasons the Packers selected Big Brothers Big sisters to be part of this game is that children struggled so much as part of the pandemic,” says Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin Katie Hess. “Mentoring can be that bridge to help children get through these difficult times.”

The Packers bussed “bigs” and “littles” from all over the state to Lambeau Field and treated them to a tailgate party.

“We just love that they can experience it together as bigs and littles,” says Green Bay Packers Community Outreach Senior Coordinator Amanda Wery.

After finishing up with their tailgate, the “bigs” and “littles” filed into their seats. For many, it was their first time getting to experience Lambeau Field.

