GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Members of the Green Bay Packers helped host a football outreach camp at a local elementary school on Monday in coordination with the NFL’s Play 60 Program.

Packers Football Outreach Specialist Ryan Fencl, alongside other Green Bay Packers alumni, hosted the camp at Pioneer Elementary School from 9:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The camp was designed to provide boys and girls the opportunity to test their football skills in various drills and obstacle courses. Those attending rotate between five different drill stations. Those drill stations are a relay race, kicking a ball, throwing a pass, leaping for a catch, and diving for a touchdown.

Students from Pioneer Elementary School practice blocking the bag at the Packers’ Football Outreach Camp

“I think more now than ever, it’s important that kids are getting out and getting active since we’ve had a lot of time isolated and by ourselves. Getting kids out and being a part of something other than the classroom setting, you get to see kids who really excel in stuff like this with the obstacle course and being that big teammate and someone who’s a leader that you might not notice in the classroom,” said Pioneer Elementary School’s Social Emotional Learning Coordinator Lisa Bellile.

The camp attempts to tackle childhood obesity and encourage students at the elementary school to get active through in-school, after-school, and team-based programs.

“You’ll see kids smiling, kids screaming, running around having fun and that is what it’s all about. Obviously it’s been a little chilly out so we’ve been indoors for quite a while so now that the weather is starting to get warmer with summer coming up, we want kids to be outside, being active, getting away from phones, tablets, and screen time,” said Packers Football Outreach Specialist Ryan Fencl.

The Packers plan to host several other camps in northeast Wisconsin throughout the month of May, including:

Tuesday, May 10 at Foster Elementary School in Appleton

Tuesday, May 17 at Titletown for students from Heritage Elementary in De Pere

Thursday, May 19 at Syble Hopp School in De Pere

Thursday, May 26 at Waupaca Early Learning Center in Waupaca

For more information about the Green Bay Packers’ camps, click here.